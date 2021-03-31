31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
85 yıllık tarihi paraya 10 milyon TL

A Haber
Giriş: 31.03.2021 15:02
Güncelleme:31.03.2021 17:36
İngiltere Kralı 8. Edward adına basılan ve dünyada yalnızca 3 tane bulunan altın madeni para rekor fiyata satıldı. 5 poundluk para tam 1.65 milyon sterline alıcı buldu.
