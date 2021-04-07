07 Nisan 2021, Çarşamba
Yumurta sirkede bekletilirse bakın ne olur? Sonucu şaşırtıyor

Sirke dolu bardağın içine atılan ve bir gün boyunca bekletilen yumurta gün sonunda bakın nasıl enteresan bir hale geldi. Bu bilgiler hayatınızı kolaylaştıracak.

Giriş Tarihi: 07.04.2021 06:16 Güncelleme Tarihi: 07.04.2021 06:22
Uzmanlar sağlıklı bir yaşam için her gün en az bir yumurta tüketmek gerektiğine dikkat çekiyor. Peki çöpe giden yumurta kabuğunun evde hayat kurtardığını biliyor musunuz?

Dibi tutmuş tavanın çözümü bir yumurtanın kabuğu...

Yumurta kabuğunu ufak ufak parçalar olacak şekilde kırın.

Üzerine bir kaşık tuz dökün.

Ardından bir miktar sıcak su ekleyin.

Kısa bir süre bekledikten sonra süngerle silmeye başlayın.