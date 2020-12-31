Trabzon'da binlerce yıllık 2 mızrak ucu bulundu

31 Aralık 2020, Perşembe
Trabzon'da 5 bin yıl öncesine ait 2 mızrak ucu bulundu. Mızrak uçları ipekyolu müzesinde sergileniyor. Ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri Ahmet Çağlar Yıldırım aktardı.

Giriş Tarihi: 31.12.2020 13:55
Trabzon'da sürdürülen Boztepe tünel inşaatı sırasında ismi açıklanmayan bir kişi tarafından mızrak ucu bulundu.

Milattan önce 756'da kurulduğu belirtilen Trabzon'un geçmişinin mızrak uçlarıyla 5 bin yıl öncesine kadar uzandığı değerlendirildi. Mızrak uçları Trabzon Ticaret Odası (TTSO) müzesine konuldu.

Doğal ve Tarihi Değerleri Koruma Derneği Başkanı Doç. Dr. Coşkun Erüz, "Bunlar Trabzon'da maalesef henüz daha arkeolojik kazı yapılamadığı için vatandaşlar tarafından tesadüfen rastlanarak bulunan eserler." ifadelerini kullandı.

