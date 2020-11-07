07 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Sakarya'da 2 otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı

Sakarya'da 2 otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı

Sakarya'nın Sapanca ilçesinde caddede 2 otomobilin kafa kafaya çarpışması sonucu 3 kişi yaralandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 07.11.2020 01:41 Güncelleme Tarihi: 07.11.2020 01:50
  • 1
  • 10
Sakarya'da 2 otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı

Kaza saat 23.30 sıralarında Sapanca Çayiçi Mahallesi Kemalettin Sami Paşa Caddesi üzerinde meydana geldi.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 10
Sakarya'da 2 otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı

Hamza Köse yönetimindeki 54 TP 678 plakalı otomobil ile karşı yönden gelen Mete Tandoğan yönetimindeki 54 PM 829 plakalı otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı.

  • 3
  • 10
Sakarya'da 2 otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı

Kazada sürücü Hamza Köse ile eşi Melike Köse ve diğer araçta bulunan Hüseyin Karaaslan yaralandı.

  • 4
  • 10
Sakarya'da 2 otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı

Çevredekilerin haber vermesi üzerine olay yerine 112 Acil, itfaiye ve polis ekipleri geldi.

  • 5
  • 10
Sakarya'da 2 otomobil kafa kafaya çarpıştı

Hasar gören otomobilde sıkışan Hamza Köse itfaiye ekiplerince araçtan çıkarıldı. Yaralanan 3 kişi 112 Acil ekipleri tarafından hastanelere kaldırılarak tedavi altına alındı.