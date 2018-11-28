10 Kasım 2020, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Pitonun karnından hepsini tek tek çıkarttı

Pitonun karnından hepsini tek tek çıkarttı

Hindistan'da tavuklarını yiyen pitonu yakalayan mağdur vatandaş, intikam yöntemiyle görenleri hayrete düşürdü.

Giriş Tarihi: 28.11.2018 22:32 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10.11.2020 12:33
  • 1
  • 96
Pitonun karnından hepsini tek tek çıkarttı

Hindistan'da bir ailenin tavuklarını yutan yılan kaçamadan yakayı ele verdi.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 96
Pitonun karnından hepsini tek tek çıkarttı

Tavukların sahibi adam bir eliyle kafasını bir eliyle kuyruğunu tutup ayağı ile bastırarak yılanın karnındakileri çıkarttı.

  • 3
  • 96
Pitonun karnından hepsini tek tek çıkarttı

İzleyenleri dehşete düşüren video, sosyal medyada kısa sürede en çok izlenen ve paylaşılanlar arasına girdi.

  • 4
  • 96
Pitonun karnından hepsini tek tek çıkarttı
  • 5
  • 96
Pitonun karnından hepsini tek tek çıkarttı