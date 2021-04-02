Öğrenci servisinde akılalmaz olay! Uyuyan öğrencinin üzerine geyik düştü

02 Nisan 2021, Cuma
Son dakika haberi... ABD'nin Virginia eyaletinde öğrenci servisine çarpan geyik, uyuyan öğrencinin üzerine düştü. O anlar öğrenci servisinin kamerasına saniye saniye yansıdı.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 02.04.2021 17:18 Güncelleme Tarihi: 02.04.2021 17:31
ABD'nin Virginia eyaletinde seyir halinde ilerleyen öğrenci servisi şoförü hayatının şokunu yaşadı.

Richmond kentinde sabah saatlerinde öğrencileri Powhatan Lisesi'ne taşıyan öğrenci servisine çarpan geyik, uyuyan öğrencinin yanına düştü.

Akıllara durgunluk veren olay güvenlik kamerasına yansıdı. Yetkililer, olay sırasında yaralanma olmadığını ve otobüsün içine giren geyiğin kapıdan kaçtığını belirtti.

KAZANIN ŞOKUNU ATLAMADI

Okulun ulaştırma müdürü Brian Bartlett yerel medyaya yaptığı açıklamada, "Otobüs geyiğe çarptı ve otobüsün kaputundan yuvarlanarak ön camın içinden içeriye girdi" dedi. Bir geyikten kaçmaya çalışırken ikinci bir geyiğin otobüse çarptığını ve ön camdan içeri girdiğini ifade eden servis şoförü kazanın şokunu uzun bir süre atlamadı.

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

İşte saniyeler sonra neler olduğunu görünce hayrete düşeceğiniz anlar...