06 Mart 2021, Cumartesi
Mersin'de araç şarampole yuvarlandı! Ölü ve yaralılar

Mersin'de bir aracın sürücüsünün kontrolünden çıkarak şarampole yuvarlanması sonucu 1 kişi öldü, 4 kişi yaralandı.

06.03.2021
Mersin'de araç şarampole yuvarlandı! Ölü ve yaralılar

Mersin'de araç şarampole yuvarlandı! Ölü ve yaralılar

Edinilen bilgiye göre, merkez Yenişehir ilçesi Çukurkeşlik Mahallesi Kanyon mevkiinde, F.O.'nun kullandığı 33 NPH 07 plakalı hafif ticari araç, toprak yolda sürücüsünün kontrolünden çıkarak şarampole yuvarlandı. İçerisinde 5 kişinin bulunduğu araç, kayarak yaklaşık 200 metre aşağı sürüklendikten sonra ağaçlara çarparak durabildi.

Mersin'de araç şarampole yuvarlandı! Ölü ve yaralılar

Kaza sonrası olay yerine çok sayıda ambulansın yanı sıra jandarma, itfaiye, AFAD ve AKUT ekibi sevk edildi. Ekiplerin ortaklaşa yürüttüğü arama çalışmaları sonucu ulaşılan araçtaki kişiler, saatler süren çalışmalar sonucu uçurumdan çıkarılabildi.

Mersin'de araç şarampole yuvarlandı! Ölü ve yaralılar

Ambulanslara taşınan şahıslardan H.C.K.'nın hayatını kaybettiği belirlenirken, sürücü F.O. ile İ.C.K, Y.Ç ve E.Ö. kentteki çeşitli hastanelere kaldırılarak tedavi altına alındı.

Mersin'de araç şarampole yuvarlandı! Ölü ve yaralılar
