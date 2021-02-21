21 Şubat 2021, Pazar
Köpek beyaz örtüde kayboldu

Son dakika haberi... Doğu Anadolu'da kar yağışı etkisini sürdürüyor. Ardahan'da üzeri karla kaplanan köpek kameraya yansıdı. Köpek bir süre sonra kalkarak üzerindeki beyaz örtüyü silkeledi.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 21.02.2021 16:49 Güncelleme Tarihi: 21.02.2021 16:51
Görüntüler Ardahan'dan...

Doğu Anadolu'da kar yağışı etkili olmaya devam ediyor.

Bir iş yerinin önündeki battaniyede uyuyan köpeğin üzeri kısa sürede beyaz örtü ile kaplandı.

Karla kaplanan köpek bir süre sonra kalkarak üzerindeki beyaz örtüyü silkeledi.

Köpek daha sonra sahibi tarafından garaja alındı.