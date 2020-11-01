İstanbullular dikkat! İşte depreme karşı en riskli 9 ilçe

01 Kasım 2020, Pazar
İzmir'de merkez üssü Seferihisar olan 6,6 büyüklüğündeki depremin ardından İstanbullular yaşadıkları ilçelerin deprem riskini araştırmaya başladı. İşte İstanbul'da depreme karşı en riski 9 ilçe...

Giriş Tarihi: 01.11.2020 11:49 Güncelleme Tarihi: 01.11.2020 11:52
İstanbul'da gece yaşanacak 7.5 büyüklüğündeki deprem simülasyonuna göre, Avcılar'da 34 bin 935 haneye acil barınma gerekecek. Fatih'teki binaların yüzde 72'si hasar görecek.

39 ilçedeki olası deprem kayıpları ile hasarlarını ortaya koyan "İstanbul Olası Deprem Kayıp Tahminlerinin Güncellenmesi Projesi Kitapçığı"nda yer alan bilgiler, uzmanlar arasında tartışılırken, riskli mahallelerdeki durum tüm detaylarıyla ortaya konuldu.

İstanbul'da gece saatlerinde yaşanacak 7.5 büyüklüğündeki bir deprem simülasyonu üzerinden hazırlanan kapsamlı çalışmada, bina hasarları ve can kaybına ilişkin bilgiler yer alırken, yüksek riskli ilçeler Avcılar, Fatih, Zeytinburnu, Esenler, Küçükçekmece, Tuzla ve Beylikdüzü'ndeki tablo, ortaya çıkacak vahamete ışık tutuyor.

35 BİN HANEYE BARINMA
Rapora göre, Çınarcık açıklarından Silivri'ye uzanan tek parçalı fay hattı, gece saatlerinde 7.5 büyüklüğünde bir deprem üretirse, Avcılar'da en az 465 can kaybına yol açacak.

İlçeye bağlı Ambarlı Mahallesi'ndeki can kaybının 67, Cihangir Mahallesinde 87, Denizköşkler'de 74 olması beklenen can kaybının, Gümüşpala Mahallesi'nde 63 kişi olacağı tahmin ediliyor. 7.5 büyüklüğündeki deprem senaryosuna göre Avcılar'da 239 kişi ağır yara alırken, bin 385'den fazla kişi de hastanede tedavi görmek zorunda kalacak. Avcılar'da deprem sonrasında yaklaşık 34 bin 935 hanelik acil barınma ihtiyacının ortaya çıkacağı tahmin edilirken, hane başına 3 kişilik nüfus kabulüyle, 104 bin 805 kişinin acil barınma ihtiyacı duyacağı ortaya konuluyor.

ZEYTİNBURNU DA RİSKLİ
Olası büyük depremde en riskli ilçelerden bir olarak gösterilen Zeytinburnu'nda ise 7.5 büyüklüğündeki bir depremde, 668'ün üzerinde can kaybı olacağı, yaklaşık 374 kişinin ağır yaralanacağı, bin 767 kişinin de hastanede tedavi görmek durumunda kalacağına dikkat çekiliyor. Mahalle bazında en çok ölümlerin yaşanacağı yerler ise Sümer, Çırpıcı, Nuripaşa, Veliefendi, Telsiz Mahallesi olarak sıralanıyor. Sadece Telsiz Mahallesi'nde 100 vatandaşın hayatını yitireceği, binaların yüzde 40'ının hafif, yüzde 24'ünün orta, yüzde 6'sının ağır ve yüzde 3'ünün de çok ağır hasar göreceği öne sürülüyor. Kitapçıkta, yaklaşık 5 bin 334 binanın da orta ve üstü seviyede hasar göreceği tahmin edilirken, büyük deprem sonrası yaklaşık 93 bin 90 kişinin acil barınma ihtiyacını ortaya çıkacağı vurgulanıyor.

FATİH'TE BİNALARIN YÜZDE 72'Sİ HASAR GÖRECEK
Gece saatlerinde 7.5 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana gelmesi durumunda, Fatih ilçesindeki binaların yüzde 36'sının hafif, yüzde 23'ünün orta, yüzde 8'inin ağır ve yüzde 5'inin de çok ağır hasar göreceği ifade ediliyor.

Simülasyona göre Fatih genelinde bin 484'ün üzerinde can kaybı olacağı, yaklaşık 985 kişinin ağır yaralanacağı ve 3 bin 897 kişinin de hastane şartlarında tedavi göreceği vurgulanıyor. İlçede büyük deprem sonrası 140 bin 352 kişinin acil barınma ihtiyacının ortaya çıkacağına da dikkat çekilirken, Hırka-i Şerif Mahallesi'nde 83, Akşemsettin'de 67, Ayvansaray'da 56, Kocamustafapaşa'da 120, Mevlanakapı'da 84, Şehremeni'de 76, Seyid Ömer'de 91 ve Yedikule Mahallesi'nde ise 118 ölümün gerçekleşeceği aktarılıyor.