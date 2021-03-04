04 Mart 2021, Perşembe
İstanbul'da yeni mesai saatleri | Toplu taşımada yoğun kalabalık! Sosyal mesafe çoktan unutuldu

İstanbul'da yeni mesai saatleri | Kontrollü normalleşme sürecinin başlamasıyla İstanbul'da mesai saatlerinde yeni düzenleme yapıldı, toplu taşıma araçlarında sabah saatlerinde yoğunluk yaşandı.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 04.03.2021 10:31
İl Umumi Hıfzıssıhha Meclisi'nin son toplantısında alınan karar uyarınca İstanbul'da kamu kurum ve kuruluşlarında mesai saatleri 2 Mart tarihinden itibaren geçerli olmak üzere değiştirildi.

Genel olarak bütün kamu kurum ve kuruluşlarında daha önce saat 10.00'da başlayan mesaiye 09.00'dan itibaren başlanması kararlaştırıldı.

Bu karar ile birlikte özel sektörde çalışanların da hemen hemen aynı saatlerde işe başlaması toplu taşıma araçlarında ve İstanbul trafiğinde yoğunluğa neden oldu.

D-100 Karayolunda Beylikdüzü-Avcılar-Küçükçekmece hattında gün ağarmadan büyük araç yoğunluğu görülürken, metrobüs ve metrolarda da sırt sırta yolculuk yapılmaya başlandı.

Ara istasyondan hareket sayısının azaltılması ile Beylikdüzü'nden Avcılar'a gelen metrobüslerde yoğunluk saat 09.00'a kadar sürdü.

