07 Nisan 2021, Çarşamba
İnsanlık yok olursa dünyada neler olur? Bilim insanları açıkladı
İnsanlık yok olursa dünyada neler olacak? Bu sorunun yanıtı bilim yazarı Alan Weisman'dan geldi. Weisman, "Doğanın bizi bu kadar hızla gömmesi, son derecede heyecan verici" dedi.
Giriş Tarihi: 07.04.2021 06:01 Güncelleme Tarihi: 07.04.2021 06:03