Haberler Galeri İnsanlık yok olursa dünyada neler olur? Bilim insanları açıkladı

İnsanlık yok olursa dünyada neler olur? Bilim insanları açıkladı

İnsanlık yok olursa dünyada neler olacak? Bu sorunun yanıtı bilim yazarı Alan Weisman'dan geldi. Weisman, "Doğanın bizi bu kadar hızla gömmesi, son derecede heyecan verici" dedi.

Giriş Tarihi: 07.04.2021 06:01 Güncelleme Tarihi: 07.04.2021 06:03
Bizsiz Dünya (The World Without Us) kitabının yazarı Weisman, insanoğlundan sonra gezegenimizin nasıl bir yer olacağını araştırdı.

Bu proje kapsamında birkaç yıl boyunca pek çok uzman ile söyleşiler gerçekleştiren Weisman'a göre, insanlığın yok olmasından sonra gezegenimiz oldukça hızlı bir şekilde bize ait olan şeyleri tabiri caizse yutacak.

Örneğin altyapı sistemlerini çalıştıran insanların yokluğunda büyük şehirlerin metroları, insanlığın ortadan kaybolmasından yalnızca saatler sonra sular altında kalacak.

Bu durum yeraltı sistemlerindeki metal yapıları aşındıracak ve tüm caddeler çökecek ve şehirlerin ortasında nehirler oluşacak.

Weisman, medeniyetimizin sembolü olan büyük yapılarımızın ise birkaç yüzyıl içinde yok olacağını tahmin ediyor.