23 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi
Erzurum'da ilginç görüntüler! Sıcak su havada dondu
Türkiye'nin en soğuk kentlerinden olan Erzurum'da, termometrelerin eksi 21 dereceyi gösterdiği saatlerde havaya atılan sıcak suyun donarak, kristalleştiği anlar, görsel güzellik oluşturdu.
Giriş Tarihi: 23.01.2021 09:42