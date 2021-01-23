23 Ocak 2021, Cumartesi
Erzurum'da ilginç görüntüler! Sıcak su havada dondu

Türkiye'nin en soğuk kentlerinden olan Erzurum'da, termometrelerin eksi 21 dereceyi gösterdiği saatlerde havaya atılan sıcak suyun donarak, kristalleştiği anlar, görsel güzellik oluşturdu.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 23.01.2021 09:42
Doğu Anadolu Bölgesi'nde dondurucu soğuk, yaşamı olumsuz etkilerken, fotoğraf tutkunları için güzel manzaralar oluşturuyor.

Deniz seviyesinden 3 bin 176 metre yükseklikteki Palandöken doruklarında havaya atılan sıcak suyun donarak, kristalleşmesi, ilgi çeken görüntüler oluşturdu.

Erzurum'un meşhur soğuk havası ile sıcak suyu birleştirerek görsel şölen oluşturduklarını söyleyen Sevda Sayar, "Her sene yaptığımız bir klasik haline geldi.

Müthiş bir görüntü ama tabi havanın soğukluğuna aldanmayın. Burada güneşin altında kayak ve snowboard yapabilmek için çok güzel imkanlar var. Herkesi Palandöken'e bekliyoruz" diye konuştu.

Palandöken'de kayak yapan tatilciler ise gençlerin 'buz şovu'nu ilgiyle izledi. Tatilciler, havaya atılan sıcak suyun tablo gibi görüntüye sahne olduğunu belirterek, ilginç bulduklarını söyledi.