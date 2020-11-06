06 Kasım 2020, Cuma
Dev piton timsahı yuttu! Dehşet dolu anlar...

Avustralya'da bulunun Moondarra Gölü'nde dev piton ile timsahın mücadelesi görenlerin kanını dondurdu. Moondarra Gölü'nü ziyaret edenler tarafından görüntülenen savaş, yılanın zaferi ile sonuçlandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 06.11.2020 06:24
Moondarra Gölü'nü ziyaret edenler dehşet dolu anlara tanıklık etti. Piton ile timsah arasındaki savaş vatandaşlar tarafından saniye saniye görüntülendi.

Suyun içinde yakaladığı timsahı boğan yılan, daha sonra avını karaya sürükleyip sadece 15 dakika içinde yedi.

İki sürüngen arasındaki ölümcül savaşı görüntüleyen Tiffany Corlis, gazetecilere yaptığı açıklamada, "Timsah ile yılanın suyun içinde mücadele ettiğini gördüm.

Timsah, kafasını suyun üzerinde tutmaya çalışıyordu. Hareket etmesini engellemek için timsahın dolanan yılan, boğduğu avını karaya çıkardı ve kafasından başlayarak 15 dakika içinde yuttu" dedi.

Bir diğer görgü tanığı Alyce Rosenthal da yılan ile timsah arasındaki mücadelenin yaklaşık beş saat sürdüğünü söyledi.