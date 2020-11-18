Bufalo sürüsü bir anda geldi! Aslanlar ne olduğunu anlamadı...

18 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba
Afrika'da yaklaşık 20 bin kilometrekarelik bir alanı olan Kruger Milli Parkı yine vahşi görüntülere sahne oldu. Aslan sürüsünün bufalo avı ve ardından yaşananlar görenleri dehşete düşürdü.

Bu inanılmaz fotoğraf Güney Afrika'da bulunan bir doğal koruma alanında çekildi.

Afrika'da yaklaşık 20 bin kilometrekarelik bir alanı olan Kruger Milli Parkı yine vahşi görüntülere sahne oldu.

Safari rehberinin objektifine takılan görüntülerde aslanlar yalnız kalan bir bufaloyu gözlerine kestiriyor.

Bufaloyu yakalamayı başaran aslanların planı hiç de bekledikleri gibi gitmiyor.

Aniden sürü ortaya çıkıyor ve öldürülen bufalonun yanına dönüyor.