18 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba
Haberler Galeri Bufalo sürüsü bir anda geldi! Aslanlar ne olduğunu anlamadı...
Bufalo sürüsü bir anda geldi! Aslanlar ne olduğunu anlamadı...
Afrika'da yaklaşık 20 bin kilometrekarelik bir alanı olan Kruger Milli Parkı yine vahşi görüntülere sahne oldu. Aslan sürüsünün bufalo avı ve ardından yaşananlar görenleri dehşete düşürdü.
Giriş Tarihi: 18.11.2020 10:37 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.11.2020 10:39