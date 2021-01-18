18 Ocak 2021, Pazartesi
Bağda kaybettiği çapayı ararken "servet" buldu!

Son dakika haberi... Nevşehir'in Ürgüp ilçesine bağlı Ulaşlı köyünde oturan ve çiftçilikle uğraşan bir vatandaş bağda kaybettiği çapayı ararken "servet" buldu.

İHA
Giriş Tarihi: 18.01.2021 12:00 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.01.2021 12:10
Nevşehir'in Ürgüp ilçesine bağlı Ulaşlı köyünde ikamet eden ve çiftçilikle uğraşan Mehmet Kebapçı 20 gün önce bağda çapa yaparken çapayı kaybetti.

Bağda kaybetmiş olduğu çapayı ararken değişik bir taş buldu. Eve getirdiği taşın ne olduğunu araştırmasının ardından gök taşı olduğunu anlayan Kebapçı, şimdi bulmuş olduğu gök taşlarına müşteri arıyor.

"YANIK KOKULARI GELDİ"

Kebapçı, "Bağ çapalıyordum. Çapa yaparken çapayı kaybettim. Sonra çapayı aramak için bağda dolaşırken bu parçayı buldum. Sonra bu taşın ağır olmasından dolayı kuşkulandım. Eve getirdim. Bulmuş olduğum taşa mıknatısı tuttum ve mıknatısın taşa yapıştığını gördüm. Daha sonra ise bulmuş olduğum taşı fayans üzerinde denedim. O sırada yanık kokularının geldiğini hissettim. Ardından ise yeniden bu gök taşını bulduğum yere gittim ve birkaç parça daha buldum. Bunun değerli olduğunu düşünüyorum. Alıcılarını bekliyorum. İnternet ortamında bu taşların satıldığını da gördüm. Almak isteyen varsa bana ulaşıp alabilirler" ifadelerini kullandı.

