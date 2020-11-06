06 Kasım 2020, Cuma
1200 TL'ye aldı 8 milyon liraya satıyor! Kendi elleriyle otomobil yaptı

1200 TL'ye hurda olarak aldığı otomobili bambaşka bir hale getirdi. Araca öyle müdahaleler yaptı ki modifiye sonrası 8 milyon TL'ye satılığa çıkardı. İşte sosyal medyanın konuştuğu otomobil ilanı...

Giriş Tarihi: 06.11.2020 05:23 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.11.2020 05:31
Bir adam sadece 1200 TL gibi bir rakama satın aldığı aracı öyle bir değişimden geçirdi ki aracın son hali görenleri şaşkına çevirdi.

Amerika'nın en ünlü oto modifiye uzmanları arasında yer alan JF Launier, sadece yaklaşık 1200 TL'ye aldığı otomobili için 300 bin dolar para harcadı.

Lanuier, tekrardan yaptığı otomobile biçilen fiyat ise yaklaşık 8 milyon TL. İşte o efsane otomobilin kare kare ortaya çıkışı...

Yeni sahibi 1969 model Ford Mustang'i aldığında kulanılamaz bir haldeydi. Ancak son hali gerçekten şaşırtıcı. Ustaca modifiye edilen Ford Mustang'in son hali gerçekten inanılmaz..

