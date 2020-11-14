14 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri 120 günde yetişiyor! Kilosu 20 lira...

120 günde yetişiyor! Kilosu 20 lira...

Tatlı patatese, yerli üreticinin ilgisi giderek artıyor. Üretici kırmızı, mor, beyaz gibi renklerde yaptığı üretimle zincir marketlere girmeye hazırlanıyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 14.11.2020 09:01 Güncelleme Tarihi: 14.11.2020 09:04
  • 1
  • 14
120 günde yetişiyor! Kilosu 20 lira...

Anavatanı Güney Amerika olan 'tatlı patates'e yerli üreticinin ilgisi giderek artıyor.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 14
120 günde yetişiyor! Kilosu 20 lira...

Kırmızı, mor, beyaz renkleri bulunan tatlı patates son dönemde market reyonlarında görülmeye başlandı.

  • 3
  • 14
120 günde yetişiyor! Kilosu 20 lira...

Bu ürünlerin kilogram fiyatı 8 liradan başlayıp 20 liraya kadar çıkıyor. Ortalama 120 günde yetişen ürün, sıcak olan coğrafi bölgeye uyum sağlayabiliyor.

  • 4
  • 14
120 günde yetişiyor! Kilosu 20 lira...

İnce ve hassas bir kabuğu olan tatlı patates hasat sonrası iyileşmesi amacıyla 1-3 hafta arasında 'kürleme' dönemine bırakılıyor.

  • 5
  • 14
120 günde yetişiyor! Kilosu 20 lira...

Türkiye'de üretimi az olan tatlı patatesin büyük kısmı ithal ediliyor. Dünyada tatlı patatesin yıllık 100 milyon tonun üzerinde üretildiği tahmin ediliyor.