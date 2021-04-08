08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
Haberler Galeri Mars'taki Perseverance'tan yeni fotoğraflar geldi! Delikli kaya merak uyandırdı

Amerika Birleşik Devletleri'nin uzay programı çalışmalarından sorumlu olan kurum NASA'nın Perseverance aracından yeni görüntüler gelmeye devam ederken bir yandan da farklı gelişmeler yaşanıyor.

NASA, Mars'teki gezgini Perseverance için yeni bir fotoğraf paylaştı. Özçekimi paylaşan NASA aracın nasıl da devasa boyutlarda olduğunu gözler önüne seriyor.

NASA YENİ PAYLAŞIMLAR YAPIYOR
Uzay yolculuğunda milyonlarca kişinin gezginden gelecek haberleri merakla takip ettiği biliniyor. Mars yüzeyi için paylaşılan her detay uzayseverleri heyecanlandırmaya yetiyor.

NASA da sosyal medya platformlarını çok iyi kullanıyor ve en yeni Mars gezgini için pek çok detay ve fotoğraf paylaşmayı ihmal etmiyor. Mars gezginlerinin neredeyse kaydettiği her detayı meraklı insanlarla paylaşan NASA, bu yılın en çok merak edilen konularına da parmak basıyor.

1997 YILINDAKİ ARAÇ ÇOK DAHA KÜÇÜKTÜ
Fotoğraf, NASA'nın Mars'a gönderdiği gezginlerdeki boyutsal gelişimi gözler önüne de seriyor. Zira NASA'nın Mars'taki ilk aracı olan Sojourner 1997 yılında Kızıl Gezegen'e iniş yapmıştı. Buna Ingenuity adlı "uzay helikopteri" ile aynı boyutlardaydı.

1997 yılındaki görevde kullanılmak üzere geliştirilen Sojourner, oldukça küçük boyutlardaydı. Hatta bu boyutu anlamak için NASA'nın paylaştığı son fotoğrafa bakmak yeterli. Mars helikopteri Ingenuity boyutlarında olan bu ilk Mars gezginlerinden olan Sojourner, yıllar içinde oldukça büyük boyutlara ulaştı.