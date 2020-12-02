Trabzonspor oyuncuları için mescit ve şapel yaptırdı

02 Aralık 2020, Çarşamba
Trabzonspor, kulüp tesisleri içerisine Müslüman ve Hristiyan oyuncuları için ibadethane yaptı. Bordo mavililer oyuncularının ibadetlerini yerine getirmesi için mescit ve şapel inşa ettirdi.

Giriş Tarihi: 02.12.2020 15:30 Güncelleme Tarihi: 02.12.2020 15:55
Trabzonspor Kulübünde Müslüman ve Hristiyan oyuncuların ibadetlerini yerine getirmesi için mescit ve şapel (küçük kilise) yapıldı.

Eylül 2013'te, kulüp başkanı İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu döneminde başlatılan ancak bir süre sonra yapımı duran mescit ve şapel, başkan Ahmet Ağaoğlu döneminde tamamlandı.

Mehmet Ali Yılmaz Tesisleri'ndeki 84 metrekarelik mescit ve 26 metrekarelik şapel, 6 aylık dönemde tamamlanarak ibadete açıldı.

