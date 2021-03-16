16 Mart 2021, Salı
Ahırdan servet çıktı! Görenler gözlerine inanamadı

Terk edilmiş bir ahırdan çıkan klasik otomobil görenleri şaşkına çevirdi. Şimdiye kadar kimsenin uğramadığı bu ahırdan 1972 yapımı Mercedes-Benz 280 SE çıktı.

Giriş Tarihi: 16.03.2021 06:12 Güncelleme Tarihi: 16.03.2021 06:14
Bir ahırdan çıkan klasik otomobil görenleri şaşkına çevirdi.

Şimdiye kadar kimsenin uğramadığı bu ahırdan 1972 yapımı Mercedes-Benz 280 SE çıktı.

Uzun süredir ahırda bekleyen otomobilin için ilk günkü gibi hiç bozulmamış.

