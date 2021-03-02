02 Mart 2021, Salı
Melisa Döngel’e bıçaklı saldırı! Komşusu dehşet saçtı

Oyuncu Melisa Döngel'in Sarıyer'de oturduğu mahallede olay çıktı. Komşusu Yusuf K., mahallede çalışan belediye işçilerine gürültü yaptıkları gerekçesiyle bıçakla saldırdı. Olaya müdahale eden ve polis çağıracağını söyleyen Döngel'e de saldıran Yusuf K., küfür ederek evine genç oyuncunun girmeye çalıştı

Giriş Tarihi: 02.03.2021 08:48
Ünlü oyuncu Melisa Döngel'in Sarıyer'de oturduğu mahallede olay çıktı.

Mahalle sakinlerinden Yusuf K., gürültü yaptıkları gerekçesiyle belediye işçilerine bıçakla saldırıp yaraladı.

EVİNE GİRMEYE ÇALIŞTI

Olayı pencereden gören Döngel, duruma müdahale ederek "Polisi arayacağım" dedi.

Bu sözlere öfkelenen komşusu, oyuncuya küfür ederek oturduğu eve girmeye kalktı.

POLİS TARAFINDAN YAKALANDI

Olay yerine gelen polis saldırgan komşuyu yakaladı. Savcılık, Yusuf K. hakkında soruşturma başlattı.

