03 Aralık 2020, Perşembe
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Herkes merakla bunu bekliyordu! NASA sonunda ne olduğunu açıkladı! Meğer 54 yıl önce uzaya atılan...

Herkes merakla bunu bekliyordu! NASA sonunda ne olduğunu açıkladı! Meğer 54 yıl önce uzaya atılan...

ABD Havacılık ve Uzay Ajansı (NASA), Dünya yörüngesinde seyreden gök cisminin, 54 yıl önce aya fırlatılan bir roketin parçası olduğunu bildirdi.

AA
Giriş Tarihi: 03.12.2020 13:03 Güncelleme Tarihi: 03.12.2020 13:05
  • 1
  • 10
Herkes merakla bunu bekliyordu! NASA sonunda ne olduğunu açıkladı! Meğer 54 yıl önce uzaya atılan...

NASA'dan yapılan açıklamaya göre, eylülde keşfedilen gök cisminin, 1966'da Ay'a gönderilen Surveyor 2 mekiğini taşıyan Centaur roketinin tepe kısmı olduğu anlaşıldı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 10
Herkes merakla bunu bekliyordu! NASA sonunda ne olduğunu açıkladı! Meğer 54 yıl önce uzaya atılan...

10 metre uzunluğunda ve 3 metre genişliğindeki nesnenin rokete ait olduğu Hawaii'deki kızılötesi teleskopla doğrulandı.

  • 3
  • 10
Herkes merakla bunu bekliyordu! NASA sonunda ne olduğunu açıkladı! Meğer 54 yıl önce uzaya atılan...

NASA uzmanlarından, gök bilimci Paul Chodas, ilk başta gök taşı olarak sınıflandırılan nesnenin Centaur roketinin parçası olabileceğini öne sürmüştü.

  • 4
  • 10
Herkes merakla bunu bekliyordu! NASA sonunda ne olduğunu açıkladı! Meğer 54 yıl önce uzaya atılan...

Roket parçası geçen ay Dünya yörüngesine girerek düzensiz bir rotada dönmeye başlamış, yeryüzüne yaklaşık 50 bin 476 kilometre yakınlaşmıştı.

  • 5
  • 10
Herkes merakla bunu bekliyordu! NASA sonunda ne olduğunu açıkladı! Meğer 54 yıl önce uzaya atılan...

Nesnenin, gelecek yıl martta Dünya yörüngesinden çıkacağı ve Güneş çevresindeki kendi yörüngesine döneceği tahmin ediliyor.