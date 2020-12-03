Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',t.prepend(i)));AdDev.GetAllBidResponses();y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
03 Aralık 2020, Perşembe
Herkes merakla bunu bekliyordu! NASA sonunda ne olduğunu açıkladı! Meğer 54 yıl önce uzaya atılan...
ABD Havacılık ve Uzay Ajansı (NASA), Dünya yörüngesinde seyreden gök cisminin, 54 yıl önce aya fırlatılan bir roketin parçası olduğunu bildirdi.
Giriş Tarihi: 03.12.2020 13:03 Güncelleme Tarihi: 03.12.2020 13:05