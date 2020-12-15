15 Aralık 2020, Salı
Dehşete düşüren haber! Virüs ona da bulaştı kabus yayılıyor

Dünyada hızla yayılan koronavirüs salgını can almaya devam ederken Danimarka'da başlayan ve birçok ülkeye yayılan Cluster-5 virüsüyle ilgili dehşete düşüren haberler geldi.

Giriş Tarihi: 15.12.2020 16:19 Güncelleme Tarihi: 15.12.2020 16:26
Yüzyılın kabusu koronavirüs salgınındaki yeni şok dalgaları kıtalararası paniğe yol açmaya devam ediyor. Danimarka'dan sonra Avrupa ülkeleri ve ABD'de de görülen Cluster-5 virüsüne dair yeni bilgiler ortaya çıkarken uzmanların korkutucu uyarıları peş peşe geliyor.

Dünyaya diz çöktüren koronavirüs salgını, önlenemez şekilde yayılmaya devam ediyor. Dünya genelinde yeni tip koronavirüs (Kovid-19) salgınında tespit edilen toplam vaka sayısı 73 milyonu aştı.

Virüsten en kötü etkilenen ülkeler sıralandığında, ABD'nin başı çekerken, onu Hindistan ve Brezilya takip ediyor. Vaka sayısında her gün yeni rekor kıran Rusya da virüsün vurduğu dördüncü ülke olarak öne çıkıyor.

Dünya genelinde yeni tip koronavirüs vaka sayısı 74 milyona yaklaşırken, virüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybedenlerin sayısı 1 milyon 623 biniİyileşenlerin sayısı ise 51 milyon 121 bine ulaştı.

En fazla vaka ve ölümün görüldüğü ABD ve Hindistan'da enfeksiyonlardaki önlemez artış sürerken, Avrupa'da da ikinci dalga etkisi sağlık sistemini tehdit eden ciddi boyutlara ulaştı.